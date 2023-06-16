Though the haze that descended upon Cortland last week has lifted, experts remain concerned about the long-term implications of the wildfire smoke on health — and the climate.
Expect to cough more. If you have asthma, it may flare up. If you have heart or respiratory problems, understand that your risk has gone up — and will continue to remain elevated as long as the fires burn.
“We’re concerned because we’re seeing more of this wildfire smoke that can cause a wide range of issues, from coughing and asthma flare ups to heart attacks and premature death,” said Trevor Summerfield, state director of advocacy for the American Lung Association of the Northeast. “That’s especially true for those with underlying heart and lung diseases.”
The Canadian Natural Resources Department reported more than 50 wildfires June 6 in the forests north of Montreal, with more dotting thousands of acres of the country’s southern provinces.
Northerly winds from Quebec and Ontario spread the smoke across much of the Northeast — leading to the cancellation of after-school activities in the greater Cortland area, employees working from home and a strain on community services working to ensure public health.
The World Health Organization reports that the combined effects of air pollution are associated with 6.7 million premature deaths annually.
People who may be especially sensitive to the short-term and long-term effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, older adults, and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease
The state Department of Health advised people to wear high quality masks, such as N95 and KN95 masks, outdoors to reduce the inhalation of fine particles.
“The wildfire smoke here on the East Coast, which if you’ve been here over the last couple of years, we’ve seen smoke come from California,” Summerfield said. “This (smoke from Canada’s wildfires) is obviously in people’s faces and it’s noticeable and certainly indicative of climate change.”
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that as climate change escalates, larger and more intense wildfires create the potential for greater smoke production and chronic exposures.
The EPA continues its research on the effects of wildfire smoke, using five guiding questions:
•What is the full extent of health effects from smoke exposure?
•Who is most at risk?
•Are there differences in health effects from different wildfire fuel types or combustion phases, such as burning vs. flaming?
•What strategies and approaches are most effective in protecting public health?
•What are the environmental, social and economic impacts of wildfire emissions?
Summerfield said Monday he expects the state will see more low air quality days this year, and on those days he recommends wearing the N95 and KN95 masks.
“I would envision we’re going to have lower air quality days throughout the summer — those fires are still burning in Canada and the summer’s just getting started,” Summerfield said.
