SUNY ONEONTA — Several art exhibits are now and will be featured in SUNY Oneonta’s Martin-Mullen Art and Project Space Galleries throughout the fall.
According to a media release, "Angry King | Lonely King | The Beholder of Love" by Esteban Castro will remain through Nov. 12, in the Open Space Gallery.
The exhibit, a three-panel mural, was created by SUNY Oneonta senior Esteban Castro. Over the course of two weeks, Castro painted the 10 by 45-foot original work on-site. Referencing the long history of public murals and graffiti art, along with his personal experience in fashion design and drawing, he created three pieces that speak to the self-harmful effects of unmitigated anger and the need for love and community to heal and grow. While reminiscent of masters like Basquiat and Herring, his style is described as distinct and includes consistent patterns like dashed outlining within steady outlines, crowns, and a "seeing heart" that make this mural recognizably his.
"Searching for Balance" by Edward A. Burke will remain through Dec. 17, in Martin-Mullen Gallery.
The solo exhibit of work is by Connecticut-based artist Edward A. Burke. It deals with the delicate balance of ecosystems, balancing narratives throughout a body of work and the need for compositional balance within a work of art. Much of Burke's work reportedly takes an empathetic and deeply personal view of one of the defining concerns of present time. It shows how the toys children played with have come back in food, how small choices like disposable coffee pods make a monumental impact, and how all of this – the private and the public, the individual and the corporate – has grown into a global problem.
"Project Open Call: Fall 2022" will be displayed from Nov. 15 to Dec. 10 in Martin-Mullen Gallery. An opening reception for the show will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
"Project Open Call: Fall 2022" is a group show of new work submitted by present SUNY Oneonta students to the gallery's open call.
It features work by Ari Aceves, Thomas Bacon, Lulu Q. Burkowski, Kaitlyn Delaney, Maize Earner, Maya Golos, Emily Hale, Mark Harrigan, Valeria Medina Diazgranados, Emily Norsek, Ashley Pink, Christine Schmitt, Joseph Suhovsky and Lauryn Williams.
"Reduce, Re-use, Refuse" will be on view from Dec. 1 to 17, in the
Open Space Gallery and a reception will be held for it from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.
The exhibit by Dr. Cynthia Falk's visual anthropology class focuses on the waste created by disposables-focused culture and how to act sustainably.
The Martin-Mullen Art Gallery and Project Space Gallery are free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, when the college is in session and during special events.
Contact Gallery Director Sarah Simpson at Sarah.Simpson@oneonta.edu and 607-436-2445 or visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/art-department/art-galleries for more information.
