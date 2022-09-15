COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will present the exhibit “The Art of Observation: The Best of Photographer Elliott Erwitt,” from Sept. 17 to Dec. 31.
According to a media release, the exhibit offers a window into Erwitt’s collection of work. It showcases the results of a career that coincides with two developments in photography that occurred in the second half of the 20th century: the rise of mass-circulation picture magazines and the occasionally contentious relationship between personal work and commercial photography.
The exhibit shows Erwitt’s balance between commercial and personal photography, and the memorable flavor that he brings to his work.
The exhibit was organized by Photographic Traveling Exhibitions of Los Angeles, California.
Also opening Sept. 17 is “Tales from the Rockabout Hills: Paintings by D. Michael Price.”
A fanstasy artist, Price’s work has been exhibited both nationally and internationally. Well-respected as a successful fine artist as well as a published children’s book author/illustrator, Price’s works of fantasy art are created in acrylic and oil mediums on canvas. His love of the magical beauty to be found in the hills, valleys, forests and streams of his Upstate New York home in the “Rockabout Hills” provides him with constant inspiration. The exhibit includes artwork from four of his books, which transport the viewer through magical settings with humor and originality.
Other upcoming exhibits include “Mary Michael Shelley – Art of the Everyday,” opening Sept. 21, and “Jonathan Kirk – Abstract Sculpture: Fables, Foibles, and other Machinations, opening Oct. 1. Shelley’s artwork has been described as primitive, traditional, untrained, Americana, whimsical, naïve, eccentric, outsider, visionary, or carved craft. The carved wooden reliefs featured in this exhibit by this Ithaca based artist are a sort of “picture diary” or “picture story” in which Shelley documents life events, emotions, and places important to her life.
Kirk’s sculptures, while abstract, are evocative of a wide range of sources, from the natural and organic world, to forms of industrial and naval architecture. The work illuminates the ways in which the forms of the artist as well as the engineer still embody the mysterious intelligence of their natural models and points to the idea that making is, in a sense, the invention of what might be called ‘cultural machinery.’
Fenimore Art Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Museum admission is free for visitors 19 and younger.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
