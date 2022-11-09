ROXBURY — The Roxbury Arts Group will continue its 2022 season with “Hatched,” the Treehouse Shakers theater troupe’s original performance piece about farm life for young children and their families at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury.
According to a media release, “Hatched,” written and directed by Mara McEwin, shows a newborn chick emerging from her shell at sunrise into a strange and busy world.
The show is designed as a child’s introduction to theater, but is also entertaining for older children and parents.
Performed through movement, handcrafted puppets and little human dialogue, the story is set on an American family farm and is created for children as old as 6.
The chick is met by a feisty old rooster, a wobbly calf, a gaggle of dancing chicks, a lamb, and a noisy nest of baby birds.
“Hatched” encourages young audience members to interact with the newborn animals exploring their new world. As the story unfolds with movement and music, the calf learns to walk, the baby birds attempt to fly, and the lamb makes a new friend with the curious hatched chick. Audience members interact and play with the characters; they give the chicks their feed and milk bottles to the lamb, are licked by the cow, and feed worms to the baby birds. Babies in the audience will be enticed by the animal sounds and textures while toddlers will enjoy watching and imitating their favorite farm animals as they come to life.
Preschoolers will learn about life on the farm and older children will be entertained by the storytelling, live music, dance, and visuals.
Admission is $10 per family.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908 for tickets, COVID guidelines and more information.
