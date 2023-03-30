Regional food banks across the state received nearly 6.4 million pounds of food from farmers affiliated with the New York Farm Bureau through its Harvest for All program.
The number was announced this month at the annual American Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference in Jacksonville, Florida, a media release said. That was the second highest donation total in the country for 2022, behind Florida. NYFB was awarded a $250 grant from Nationwide for its effort which will be donated to Feeding New York State. The NYFB’s YF&R program also was recognized for its 699 hours of volunteer service and for collecting $30,900 in donations last year to the regional food banks across the state, the release said.
The “Harvest for All” donation program is a nationwide annual farm donation partnership linking Farm Bureau and Feeding America in each state, the release said. In New York, NYFB’s YF&R Committee and Feeding New York State administer the statewide donation partnership. The food is then distributed among the 10 Feeding America food banks throughout the state.
The farm bureau and Feeding NYS continue to advocate for full funding of Nourish NY and the Healthy School Meals for All programs in the New York state budget, the release said. The vital programs, in part, provide food banks with resources to purchase healthy, local food which benefit New Yorkers in need and the state’s farming community.
In nearly two decades of work with the Harvest for All Program, farms in New York have given around 127 million pounds of food to support the work by the regional food banks in our state, the release said. That translates into around 100 million meals.
