Area farmers' mental and physical health will be discussed at four upcoming forums next week.
The New York Center of Agricultural Medicine and Health, a program of Bassett Healthcare Network, will host a series of four Health and Mental Health Focus Groups for Farmers, Feb. 20 through 24, a media release said.
The four individual events are part of a more extensive study conducted by Conor Hammersley, a Fulbright Scholar from Ireland, researching modern agricultural stresses affecting farmers’ mental and physical health, the release said.
"He's very intelligent and empathetic," John Huber, marketing coordinator of NYCAMH, said. "He has a passion for this line of work."
Huber said Hammersley met with a group of eight farmers last year to discuss mental and physical health and he noticed a lot of similarities between Irish farmers and New York farmers. His work explores the contemporary challenges facing New York farmers, both in comparison and juxtaposition to that of Irish farmers, the release said. "He wants to create support services for Irish and New York farmers," Huber said.
The focus groups are an opportunity for confidential sharing and storytelling about farming challenges in New York, both from personal experience and broad observations of the farming community. In addition to Hammersley, NYCAMH Director Julie Sorensen, ROPS Hotline Coordinator Duane Martin and Clinical Case Manager Heather Chauncey, will participate in the forums, Huber said.
The first two forums will be held at the NYCAMH office at 6160 NY-28 in Fly Creek from noon until 2 p.m. and from 3 until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. The other two forums will be held at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County office at 34570 state Route 10 in Hamden from noon to 2 p.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.
Huber said next week's forums "goes hand in hand with other programs we are offering farmers.
"We worked with New York FarmNet and led a mental health first aid class at Clark Sports Center. It's hard for farmers to get mental health services. The profession does not have sick time," he said.
To create an open dialogue and promote an atmosphere for sharing, the discussions are open to farmers, former or retired farmers, farm family members and agribusiness professionals only, the release said.
"Topics can be heavy," Huber said. "Talking about injury in agriculture can be triggering, so Heather will be there."
Refreshments will be available, and pre-registration is required. For more information or to RSVP, contact Martin or Chauncey at 607-547-6023 or duane.martin@bassett.org or heather.chauncey@bassett.org.
