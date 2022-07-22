State Police announced a woman died in a two-vehicle accident in the town of Roxbury on Thursday morning.
According to a media release, troopers and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the accident on state Route 23 about 10:35 a.m. and a 79-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman's identity has not been released, pending notification of family, the release said.
The investigation at the scene revealed the woman, who was traveling east, crossed the double yellow line and struck a Curtis Lumber flatbed truck, the release said.
The driver of the truck was transported by ambulance to Bassett Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
State Police were assisted by the Roxbury Constable, state DEC Spill Response, Grand Gorge Volunteer Ambulance and the Roxbury Fire Department, the release said.
The roadway was reopened shortly before 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.