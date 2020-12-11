SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse has been given top marks by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 saliva test.
According to a news release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, the test developed by Upstate Medical and NY Start-Up Quadrant Biosciences has been given a No. 1 ranking for detecting the virus in its earliest stages. The test, called Clarifi COVID-19, was also cited by the FDA as being among the most sensitive tests regardless of type, ranking sixth worldwide in detecting the virus.
The test is cost effective and easy to use, and is being credited with helping SUNY campuses pinpoint cases at the earliest stages of the virus.
Cuomo’s office said that the test has been used throughout the fall semester on SUNY campuses for regular, mandatory testing of students, faculty and staff, and that SUNY has conducted 580,805 tests this fall with a positive rate of 0.52 percent.
Upstate Medical has the capacity currently to conduct 200,000 tests per week. SUNY, Upstate Medical and Albany International Airport recently announced a partnership to test airport employees starting on Friday, Dec. 11, and passengers later this month.
“New York’s medical experts are second to none and from the very beginning of this pandemic, we have relied on their vast knowledge and expertise to inform our response,” Cuomo said in a statement. “This crucial development and expertise has played a critical role in ensuring SUNY students were tested efficiently and, if positive, isolated and on a path to recovery sooner.”
Cuomo’s office said that the FDA reviews COVID-19 tests based on the effectiveness of finding the smallest traces of the virus which causes COVID-19.
The Upstate Medical and Quadrant Biosciences Clarifi COVID-19 Test falls into the saliva testing category and has the best (lowest) limit of detection.
“Upstate Medical’s and Quadrant Biosciences’ saliva test is significant for SUNY — not only fast and easy to use with results back within 48 hours, but also the test itself finds the virus within the earliest stages of the illness, so we can know who is positive more quickly and ensure they isolate from others.
While 2020 has certainly been a trying year, it has also reminded us of the critical expertise we have within our public higher education system to provide an excellent education, as well as solutions to the most complex issues facing our society,” SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said in a statement.
Both the individual test and the pooled test developed by Upstate Medical and Quadrant can be done using saliva swabs rather than by swabs inserted in a person’s nose. Individuals administer the tests themselves, swabbing their mouths and provide the saliva samples to Upstate Medical.
Their samples are combined into one, which is tested for COVID 19 virus.
A negative test means that all 10-25 people in the group are presumed at the time to be coronavirus-free. A positive test for the pool would mean each individual saliva sample within the pool would need to be tested again individually to pinpoint exact positive cases.
The rapid retesting does not require people in the positive pool to return to submit an entirely new sample, which accelerates the process and expands testing capacity.
Via AP StoryShare
