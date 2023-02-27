U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro (NY-19) on Monday announced the Greater Binghamton Airport will receive $7 million in federal funding for airport terminal upgrades.
According to a media release from Molinaro's office, the funds are available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Airport Terminal Program. With the funds, the airport will reconstruct its passenger hold room, replace its aging HVAC equipment, install two new passenger boarding bridges and expand its exterior canopy.
Molinaro serves on the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, which is tasked with overseeing the rollout of IIJA.
"I am pleased to announce this significant investment in the Greater Binghamton Airport," Molinaro said in the release. "This funding will support important improvements to the airport's passenger terminal, which will enhance the overall passenger experience and improve the efficiency of airport operations. These upgrades will help the airport remain competitive and continue to meet the needs of travelers in the Southern Tier.”
Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, “There are some really exciting things happening at the Greater Binghamton Airport. This funding will help us with our ongoing efforts to create a modern flying experience that travelers expect. These amenities will make our airport more attractive to customers and potential new air service. I appreciate Congressman Molinaro’s support of BGM and his commitment to Broome County.”
