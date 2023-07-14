The Center for Craft Food and Beverage at Hartwick College tests a variety of grains from around the world. A federal official got a tour of the center on Friday.
"We serve 700 plus clients," Harmonie Bettenhausen, director of the center, said during the tour. She led Gayle Manchin, federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission; State Sen. Peter Oberacker, Otsego County Chamber of Commerce President Sean Lewis, Kyle Wilber, program manager for ARC in New York; and Jen Gregory, Southern Tier 8 executive director and others on the tour.
"We are one of two public testing sites in the country," Bettenhausen said. "The other one is at Montana State University."
The goal of the center is to encourage farmers to grow the grains local craft breweries and distilleries need, she said. "We're trying to get more farmers engaged to grow grains," she said. "Craft distilling is on the rise. It has risen 40% in the last three years."
The center provides testing of any grain that can be fermented, Bettenhausen said. "Barley, wheat, rye, oats, corn, sorghum," she said. "We do some hops testing as well."
Farmers can send samples of their grains to be tested to see what their harvest is worth. According to the college's website, the labs can test the grains for moisture content, protein, plumpness, kernel weight, germination energy, gluten, starch content, cereal extract and if it has Deoxynivalenol, a toxin that forms from mold on the grain.
The center has four full-time employees and, during the summer, two students and two student interns also work at the lab because summer is small-grain harvest season, Bettenhausen said. The two student interns, twins Mira and Michi Dinh, are from Vietnam and are studying nursing and public health, respectfully. The sisters were testing the grains' ability to germinate in the lab. Mira said working in the lab has taught her many things she hopes she can translate into her nursing profession.
Lining some shelves in the lab are beer bottles and cans from some of beer companies the labs test for, including Sam Adams and Sierra Nevada.
Wilber asked why the bigger companies sent grains to the lab to be tested. Bettenhausen said it was for a few reasons. Larger companies buy their grain from all over the country and the grains differ based on climate. For example, barley grown in New York is different from barley grown in Colorado.
"It helps give them validation that their testing is correct," Bettenhausen said. "Unless they get their grains tested elsewhere, they don't know their testing is accurate."
The center began in the 2013-14 school year as a partnership between the college and Brewery Ommegang, she said. It has grown to house three labs in the Johnstone Science Center.
Throughout the tour, Manchin asked questions to get a better understanding of the center and what it offers. She said she liked the fact that the center pairs agriculture and academic innovation into a whole new endeavor. "I'm proud to be part of the innovation," she said.
The center is slated to expand its services to the Grain Innovation Center on Dietz Street starting in October according to Aimee Hill, Hartwick College cereals and grain technical specialist with the Grain Innovation Center. The facility on Dietz Street will be geared to bakers who want to use local grains in their baked goods, Hill said.
The college received two grants from the commission for the center. It received $123,525 in 2014 and $83,300 in 2017 to set it up and to expand its services, according to previous Daily Star reporting.
Manchin, who is West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's wife, was nominated to be co-chair of the ARC by President Joe Biden. "As federal co-chair I love to get to travel to the different states," she said. "It's an opportunity to see the community projects in action."
The ARC covers 423 counties in 13 states including Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties. In addition to touring the center at Hartwick College, Manchin visited the Innovative Readiness Training in Walton Thursday, held a roundtable in Chenango County and was headed to Cobleskill Friday afternoon.
