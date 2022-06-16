One woman’s diary about struggling with bipolar disorder has inspired a Sidney Center artist to create an art exhibit that will be shown at Fenimore Art Museum in July.
Artist Jessica Farrell said she was inspired by her aunt Barbara, who wrote a diary about her struggles with bipolar disorder in the 1960s and 1970s, to create “The Wilderness Diary.” She said the exhibit and the book she wrote to go with it are “about triumph over adversity.”
This will be the third local showing of the exhibit, she said. She showed the exhibit at Bushel Collective in Delhi late last year and at the Roxbury Arts Group early this year. “I’m kind of amazed Fenimore wants to show my artwork, but it confirms my feeling that mental health is important.”
Farrell said her aunt and grandmother lived with her family while she and her two sisters were growing up in Indiana, and said she didn’t know about her aunt’s struggles until she was older.
“My aunt was the best aunt,” Farrell said. “She was a lot of fun. She was very down to earth. She was like a second mom.”
She said she became curious about the family’s history with mental illness about 10 years ago when she joined the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Delaware & Otsego Counties and became an advocate for mental health services.
Farrell said her aunt then shared the diaries she kept about the treatments she received, including electroshock treatment, what it was like at the mental hospital and how she made it through.
“Some parts were really hard to read,” she said. “It was a side I didn’t know about her. It was a very healing project for me,” she said. “I understand my family better.”
She said as part of the exhibit, she read parts of her aunt’s diary and people can scan a QR code to listen to the diary as they walk through the exhibit.
Farrell said her aunt retired from a manufacturing job and then opened up a successful dog kennel business. “She loved dogs,” Farrell said.
When she talked to others, she realized her aunt wasn’t the only one who battled mental illness and led a successful life. She said the stories she heard “should be out there. There is such a stigma about mental illness. No one wants to say ‘I have a mental illness,’ but once they do, they feel relief.”
Farrell asked people to explain their struggles in their own words and asked for a childhood picture of each person. She said she painted them while they were young because a lot of issues surface while people are adolescents.
She said she painted nine portraits of people who are living with mental health issues, including bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, depression and more.
“I am honored they have told me their stories,” she said.
She also paired an animal with the person in the portrait based on the person’s personality or other traits that made her think of the person.
“I chose a fox for my aunt because it is a family surname and the fact she loved dogs,” Farrell said. She said she was able to give her aunt a print of the painting she did of her before she died of cancer in 2019.
She said she chose a kestrel for Arianna because while kestrels are the smallest birds of prey, they are fierce. “She’s tough as nails,” she said. “It fit her personality.”
She said Don asked her why she painted him with a snake. “I told him a snake sheds its skin and has a rebirth,” she said. “He had a tough childhood and has become successful.”
In Don’s own words, he discussed talking to a therapist after he tried to kill himself while he was in jail and finding his passion for music and helping people.
Farrell said sometime during the exhibit at Fenimore, which will run from July 7 through July 31, there will be a talk about the exhibit and some people in the book will be there to share their stories. She said some will also be there during the opening ceremony from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on July 7.
