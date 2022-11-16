MIDDLEBURGH — W. Whitman Books at 304 Main St. in Middleburgh will present singer/songwriter Sara Milonovich at its performance space at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
According to a media release, Milonovich, who grew up on a working farm in rural New York, was leading her own band by age 9. She has won awards for fiddling, singing and composing, and has performed throughout North and South America and Europe.
Among the last generations to learn traditional music as it was passed down firsthand from the grange halls of the North Country, a diverse trajectory has led her through a busy career as an accompanist and collaborator with such artists as Richard Shindell, Pete Seeger, including on his Grammy-winning At 89 album. She also appears as a featured violinist/fiddler in the hit Broadway musical, “Come From Away.”
With her band Daisycutter, Milonovich offers an ode to the blue-collar north on her latest album Northeast, exploring down-and-out cities, abandoned farms, heartbreak, resilience, and hope — all things the Northeast reportedly shares with the rest of blue collar America.
She will be joined Sunday by her longtime guitarist and Daisycutter bandmate Greg Anderson.
Copies of her Northeast CD will be available for sale at the performance.
Concerts at W.Whitman Books are 90 minutes long and limited to 22 attendees. All seats are reserved and must be purchased in advance. Proof of COVID 19 vaccination is required for entry.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased during regular store hours or purchased on the store’s website.
Visit www.wwhitmanbooks.com/events or call 518-827-3377 for more information.
