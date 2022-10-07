ROXBURY — FIDDLERS! 29 will be presented from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury.
According to a media release, three bands of young professional musicians who champion the historic traditions of Celtic, bluegrass and country and sometimes add a contemporary twist to their styles, will perform.
Performing will be the Corner House Band, George Jackson with Rachel Baiman, and Julian Pinelli.
The Roxbury Arts Group has presented FIDDLERS! for the last 29 years to celebrate the folk traditions of fiddling in the Catskills and around the world. Each band will perform and a jam session will follow.
Corner House Band, originally hailing from Boston, Massachusetts, takes its name from their shared home in Brighton while students at Berklee College of Music.
On their debut full length album, How Beautiful It’s Been, the band reveals a singular sound that incorporates old time, Scottish, progressive bluegrass and folk.
Corner House Band includes songwriter and guitarist Ethan Hawkins, Scottish fiddle player Louise Bichan, bluegrass mandolinist Ethan Setiawan, and cellist Casey Murray.
Jackson is a Nashville-based fiddle player who tours as a band leader and fiddler for hire, working with artists including Jake Blount, Tall Poppy String Band, Front Country, Peter Rowan, Missy Raines, Charm City Junction and many more.
Baiman, originally from Chicago, moved to Nashville at 18 and has spent the last decade working as a musician.
Pinelli, who sprung from the music of southern Appalachia, is described as a free-spirited violinist. Now a resident of Nashville, the award-winning artist works extensively as a sideman for artists. He will be joined Sunday by Sam Leslie on guitar, Ethan Setiawan on mandolin, and Dan Klingsberg on bass.
Tickets are $25, and $23 for students and seniors. Tickets purchased at the door will be $30. Children 15 and younger will be admitted for free.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908 for more information and tickets.
