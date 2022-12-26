A student photography documentary portfolio highlights one Otsego County volunteer fire department.
August Heminway, a senior at SUNY Oneonta, spent part of the fall semester at the West Oneonta Fire Department photographing the rural volunteer fire department equipment and its members and creating a documentary titled "A Rural Devotion."
"This documentary project examines underfunded and/or overlooked volunteer fire departments who still devote themselves to a greater good," he said. "Firefighters are in essence humanitarians who do uncontroversial work, saving lives daily even in proven harm's way. The stories of these departments chronicle what I believe to be a humanitarian cause. It’s our neighbors, friends and families. There is a devotion that must take place, different from that of paid personnel, to still devote oneself to this lifestyle. The lack of resources these rural departments experience magnifies the power of their actions and devotions to fellow human beings. After talking with the chief and members of West Oneonta Fire Department, I felt that they were a perfect group to showcase this cause."
Heminway said during the fall he visited the department's headquarters at 2862 county Route 8 in Oneonta several times and plans to visit the department in the future to document it more. He said while completing the project he learned how "severely underfunded" the department is. He said the department's trucks are "a few decades old," and the department has "other limited resources. All the firefighters are community members, who come from various walks of life. Some are ex-military, while others are career tradesman, and others are merely students."
He said he chose the topic of highlighting a volunteer fire department because he thought it "could be conveyed powerfully through documentary photography."
Heminway said he is double majoring in political science and criminal justice at SUNY Oneonta, "with the goal of working in support of humanitarian and justice issues. I've long been interested documentary photography, taking several classes along the way, but also building my skillset outside of the curriculum, with a main focus in documentary photography."
He said he got his first camera and became interested in photography while in high school. "I discovered that I had an affinity for it," he said. He also said he finds photography is "a powerful form of not only of personal expression but of storytelling. I feel as though B&W photography only strengthens the weight and power behind the photo and emphasizes the emotion present."
Heminway said he hopes to "to be able to blend the photography and career goals in the future."
To view Heminway's documentary, visit https://tinyurl.com/238k9ryk.
