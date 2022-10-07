Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9, through Oct. 15, and area fire departments are ready to help residents learn more about preventing fires.
"New York is ranked third in the nation for fire casualties in civilians," said David Simmons, co-chair of the EMS committee at the Firefighters Association of the State of New York. "It would be nice if we were much lower on the list or last."
Only Pennsylvania and Texas had more fire-related deaths in the nation last year. More than 80% of fire-related casualties in New York are a result of residential fires, compared to the country-wide average of 76%, he said.
"When everyone realized we were third, we knew we had to get the word out about preventing fires," he said. "We're out to change the culture. We're out to spread the word."
The association represents 85,000 volunteer firefighters in the state, Simmons said. This year, the association is reminding residents to know the escape routes out of their homes. According to a media release from FASNY, people may have as little as two minutes to safely escape before smoke eclipses their vision, and it is critical to practice escape routes ahead of time. It also reminded people to check for escape routes while traveling.
Simmons, who is also a member of the Walton Volunteer Fire Department and trains firefighters and emergency medical technicians, said, "Three out of every five fire fatalities are the result of a non-working or the absence of smoke detectors in the home."
He said fire departments are there for residents who have questions about the best places to put smoke detectors and other fire prevention tools. "Most fire departments are very happy to help people," he said. He said one of the purposes of Fire Prevention Week is to remind residents to check the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and to test them.
"People should practice fire prevention 52 weeks per year, but the week allows us to remind residents," he said.
The week also allows fire departments to introduce fire prevention to children. Most fire departments in the area visit schools during the week to talk to students about what to do in case there is a fire in their homes.
Simmons said the Walton Fire Department will visit the elementary, middle and high schools in Walton and will discuss fire prevention using age-appropriate lessons. Students will learn to stay low, place their hand on their door before exiting their room, know two ways out of their house and how to stop, drop and roll, he said.
Delaware County also has a fire prevention trailer that makes its way to districts across the county and simulates a bedroom that students can practice in, he said. Students are placed in the room and "theater fog is pumped into the room, making it hard to see," he said. "We set off the smoke detector and we tell them to look for two ways out. They either climb out the window or go through the door. It allows them to practice for something I hope never happens to them. It's a very handy trailer."
Students will also receive materials to take home to their families "to remind them and educate them," he said. One thing children will receive is a fire prevention calendar, that starts on October 2022 and ends December 2023. Each page has an activity for children to complete, along with information for parents.
The Delhi Fire Department announced on its Facebook page that volunteers will be visiting area schools, and invites children who are homeschooled to register to come to the firehouse at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. Parents can register by visiting the department's Facebook page.
Simmons said FASNY started promoting fire prevention shortly after the organization formed in 1872. "The whole thrust of this is to reduce the number of civilians that are killed," he said.
To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in New York, visit www.fasny.com. For more information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit fpw.org and sparky.org.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer
