Several local fire departments respond to silo fire in Hamden Friday morning, Aug. 18.
The silo, which was one-third full of old haylage, was reported on fire at 9:15 a.m., Delaware County Emergency Services Director Steve Hood said in an email. The fire, which was on Stoodley Hollow Road, was started by spontaneous combustion he said.
In addition to the Delhi Fire Department, the Treadwell, Walton, Franklin and Oneonta fire departments responded to the scene, he said. The Trout Creek and Bovina fire departments were on standby.
The fire was extinguished and all the fire departments were back in service at 12:30 p.m., Hood said.
