A fire Friday morning along county Route 26 destroyed a barn in Fly Creek.
“The front of the barn was fully involved when I pulled up,” Fly Creek Fire Chief Chris Voulo said. He said the call came in around 9 a.m.
Vuolo said there were some cows in the barn, but the owners were able to get them out and into a neighboring barn and there were no injuries to the residents or animals.
Voulo said the firefighters were on the scene until 2 p.m. In addition to Fly Creek, the Cooperstown, Hartwick, Hartwick Seminary, Schuyler Lake, Richfield Springs, Milford and Springfield fire departments were on the scene with manpower and tankers. He said one firefighter suffered minor burns on their hand.
The departments were able to obtain water from a nearby pond on Bedbug Hill Road and from the reservoir on Allen Lake Road, he said.
Vuolo said the fire was hard to extinguish because there was a lot of firewood inside the barn. “Usually all barn fires are difficult to extinguish because they either have a lot of hay or wood,” he said.
The department called for an excavator to the scene and one was provided by Epic Landscaping. The excavator was used to remove the burning wood to make it easier to extinguish, Voulo said.
