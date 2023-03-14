A petition with 500 signatures in support of rebuilding a historic fire tower was handed to the Delhi Town Board Monday, March 13.
Eileen Kline, a member of the Friends of Bramley Mountain Fire Tower presented the petition to Delhi Town Supervisor Mark Tuthill near the beginning of the board's monthly meeting. She said since she retired, she has joined the Catskill 3500 Club and has climbed the Balsam Lake Fire Tower, the Hunter Mountain Fire Tower and the Bramley Mountain trail several times and would like to see the fire tower built.
The tower once stood on the site, but was disassembled and stored after it was taken out of service. Community members have worked over the last several years to restore it as a tourist attraction.
Kline said the petition asks the town board to reconsider its decision from Feb. 13, to not sign an agreement with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection and allow the organization to rebuild the fire tower on the mountain. The city now owns the former tower site.
During the Feb. 13, meeting, the council voted 3-2 to not go into an agreement with the DEP.
Kline said of the 500 signatures on the petition, 232 are residents of the town of Delhi, 490 are Delaware County residents, 24 are Delhi business owners and 35 are SUNY Delhi college students.
Later in the meeting, Council Member Margaret Baldwin said Council Member William Cairns called her the day after last month's meeting to discuss the fire tower. She said it's a unique situation because New York City owns the land and the town doesn't have jurisdiction over it. She said she talked with the state Department of Environmental Conservation about the issue and received some feedback.
She said she would give all of the information she gathered to Ann Roberti, president of the Friends of Bramley Mountain Fire Tower.
"I hope it helps the friends," she said. "It's a new angle to try."
Tuthill said the city did buy other property with fire towers already on the property and they have been opened to the public, but the Bramley Mountain Fire Tower would be the first fire tower to be built on New York City property. "The state DEC and DEP need to work together," to get the tower built, he said.
Prior to the board meeting there was a public hearing on a change in law to eliminate elected town assessors and to appoint an assessor, instead.
Tuthill said the town would go from three elected assessors to an appointed assessor and a clerk, and the salary for three would be split into two. He said it's hard to find certified assessors and sometimes the elected assessors do not pass the state test and cannot continue to work for the town.
Delhi resident Daniel Kennedy to the town board appointing the assessor, saying the board could pressure the assessor into raising taxes. "If we don't like what they're doing we can elect someone else come election," he said. "If they're appointed, we're locked in."
Tuthill said assessors don't raise taxes, but have to follow state regulations about assessing a home's market value.
Delhi Town Assessor Joe Gifford said there are only four municipalities in the county and 47 in the state that still elect assessors, as a vast majority have gone to an appointed assessor.
Delhi resident Amy Randall asked if the assessors would be eligible for health and 401K benefits. Tuthill said the appointed assessors would only be eligible for the state retirement system.
During the meeting, the board unanimously passed Local Law 1 of 2023 to change from elected assessors to an appointed one. The board then appointed Gifford as the assessor and James Corcoran as the clerk.
