Five Delaware County town clerks, with a combined 98 years experience, announced they will not seek re-election in November.
Walton Town Clerk Ronda Williams said at the Delaware County Town Clerk’s Association meeting Thursday morning, April 20 in Hamden, “It’s a large number for our county.”
Williams, who has been town clerk for 20 years, said new clerks rely on the expertise of long-serving clerks for information about their job, and the county will “lose a wealth of knowledge” when these five leave. “They are going to be missed,” she said.
Colchester Town Clerk Julie Townsend said she recently retired after “27 years and three months” serving Delaware County. She said she started in January 1996 and there was a flood Jan. 19, 1996. After the flood, the town board met frequently to discuss the situation. “I was tired of having meetings every other day,” she said.
Townsend, who grew up in Downsville, said she left being a bank teller to run for town clerk because she “liked helping people. One thing I miss is seeing people.”
Townsend said during her tenure, the two water districts in the town went from paper to computer, including billing, and she was able to organize and bring the office into the computer age as well.
Stamford Town Clerk Diane Grant and Middletown Town Clerk Patty Kelly are both retiring after 28 years of service. Grant said she ran for clerk because she wanted a local job where she didn’t have to drive too far, so she would be able to take care of her children while her husband was at work. Kelly said she was the deputy clerk for six years and was asked to run when the clerk retired.
Grant and Kelly said they also transitioned their towns from paper to the computer age. “It has made the job easier,” Grant said.
Kelly said the position has “changed a lot” over the years due to what the state requires of town clerks. Kelly said her biggest accomplishment is organizing all the records. “I put all the resolutions passed by the board in one book, laws in one book, marriage licenses in one,” she said. “Then I just have to grab a notebook and everything is in it.”
Ann Green, a Hancock town clerk of 10 years, said she also helped move her town into the computer age.
Green said some of the attributes a town clerk should have are the “willingness to learn new things and research to get answers.”
Meredith Town Clerk Liliane Briscoe said she was appointed five years ago, after the previous clerk quit. She was asked to run for the position, so she did. “I enjoy meeting people,” she said. “Every day is different. You never know who’s going to come through the door.”
All five town clerks said the best part of the job was meeting and helping people.
“Town clerks are the glue that holds the town together,” Briscoe said.
