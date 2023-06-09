Two long-standing parades will celebrate the American flag Wednesday, June 14.
Flag Day commemorates the United States’ adoption of its first national flag on June 14, 1777.
The 72nd Unadilla Flag Day parade will line up at Unadilla Elementary School at 6 p.m., for the 7 p.m. start, parade organizer Karl Struble said. It will proceed along Main Street to the Community House across from the diner, where there will be a short ceremony and an ice cream social.
After the ceremony, members of Boy Scout Troop 1 will hold a flag-burning ceremony on the grounds, Struble said.
Struble, who said he has been involved with running the parade for 30 years, said his favorite part of the parade is seeing and talking to people and especially reminiscing about previous parades. He also likes that the parade is about the American flag and "puts the flag in the forefront and celebrates what it represents."
The parade is scheduled to last about an hour and include area fire departments, the Unatego and Franklin school marching bands, antique cars, horses, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, members of the Little League teams and maybe members of the local VFW, Struble said.
"Anyone is welcome to come view or join the parade," he said.
Struble said the parade was founded by Fred Clinick, who was the band director for the Unadilla Central School, and Jack Jones of the Unadilla Fire Department.
The Stamford Flag Day Parade was also started by a school band director, Stamford Fire Department Chief Don VanEtten said. Stamford Central School Superintendent Dick Little and band director Jim Fuller started the parade 50 years ago.
"The Memorial Day parade was rained out," he said, "so they decided to have a Flag Day parade. Now it's one of the biggest parades in the area."
VanEtten said fire departments from Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie and Greene counties come to participate in the parade, including Worcester and Ashland. "One year, Hancock came," he said.
He said most of the local school bands will also march in the parade. There will be floats by businesses and non-profits, antique cars, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Little Leaguers, the sheriff's color guard and Roxbury Constable Stephen Williamson in the parade as well, he said. This year's grand marshal is Joe Hornbeck, who has served on the fire department for 30 years.
Line up will be at 5:15 p.m. on the corner of Beaver and Main streets at Stamford Fitness, and the parade will begin at 6 p.m. The parade route is along Main Street until it reaches the Sacred Heart Church.
The parade usually lasts an hour, VanEtten said, and people line up along Main Street sometimes five to 10 people deep. The Presbyterian Church will hold a chicken barbecue and the fire department will sell hotdogs.
"I encourage people to come if they haven't seen it," he said. "It's a great parade."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.