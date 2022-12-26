Influenza cases in Chenango County are six times higher in December than they were in November, county health officials said, as they encouraged everyone 6 months and older to receive the flu vaccine.
According to figures given by Chenango County Health Department on Friday, Dec. 23, so far in December 564 people have tested positive for influenza, while 89 tested positive in November. The county also reported four cases in September and nine in October. The department said this year's total so far is 824.
In contrast, only 46 people tested positive for influenza in 2021 and 568 in 2020, the department said.
There are early signs that this flu season could be severe, a media release said. Data show that the flu season is ramping up early. Flu hospitalizations are higher at this point in the season than they have been in a decade. Flu is also spreading at the same time as other respiratory illnesses, including RSV and COVID-19.
"An annual flu vaccine is recommended for almost everyone 6 months and older," Health Educator Christina Arnold said in an email. "The first and most important step in preventing flu is to get a flu vaccine each year. Flu vaccine has been shown to reduce flu related illnesses and the risk of serious flu complications that can result in hospitalization or death. It is even more important this year, due to the increased number of recent flu cases."
Arnold said flu vaccines are available during "any of the days we have clinics." Clinics are held from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, every other Wednesday and Fridays during the COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Call Chenango County Public Health Nursing Division at 607-337-1660 to schedule an appointment.
Unlike a cold, flu symptoms come on fast and may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. Some people may also have vomiting and diarrhea. People infected with influenza may have respiratory symptoms without a fever.
The state Health Department recommends that people who are very sick, or people who are sick and at high risk of serious complications of the flu, be treated early with flu antiviral drugs, the release said. Antiviral drugs work best when started within two days of symptoms first appearing. There are no current shortages of antiviral drugs, and manufacturers report they expect to meet projected seasonal demands.
Since the flu virus can spread through coughing or sneezing, it is especially important for family members and people who have regular contact with high-risk individuals to be vaccinated.
Those at highest risk for complications from flu include people 65 years and older, children younger than five years old, pregnant women and people of any age with chronic, long-term health problems such as heart or lung disease, kidney problems, diabetes, asthma, anemia, HIV/AIDS or other illnesses that suppress the immune system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.