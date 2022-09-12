Living in recovery will be celebrated on Friday in Delhi.
The Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties Inc. will hold its Recovery for Humanity festival from noon to 7 p.m. on Sept. 16, at the Delhi American Legion.
“We are absolutely looking forward to Friday’s event where we can connect with the community and bring awareness and also have some fun,” said Andrea Glennon, program specialist at FOR-DO in Delhi. “We do the event every year to celebrate people in recovery. It also raises awareness that people do recover.”
She said last year’s event was held on the Courthouse Square in the village, but was moved to the Legion hall to utilize the larger space.
It was also moved to the Legion to allow for the use of the pavilion and kitchen as food will be served this year, Nicole Bryon, volunteer coordinator, said.
FOR-DO operates the Turning Point Recovery and Outreach Center at 84 Main St. in Delhi. According to its website, the center “provides Recovery Support Services to help prevent relapse and sustain long-term recovery by building recovery capital, demonstrating hope, inviting all to participate, promoting volunteerism, and creating public awareness.”
During Friday’s event, people can learn about the different programs the center offers to help people in recovery from drug or alcohol addiction, including peer-led support groups, life skills classes, recovery coaching and education and career planning classes, the website said. People can also learn how to use Narcan effectively, Bryon said. People can sign up to take the training at either 1 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.
Friday’s events also include free food and drinks, cotton candy and popcorn, a bounce house, entertainment, including music by MTC DJ Service. Chee Chee the Clown will entertain, and speakers will talk about their recovery journey, Byron said.
“We want people to have fun, play games and win prizes and eat food,” Bryon said. “Recovery can be fun. It does not have to be boring.”
Bryon said people in recovery are more apt to stay in recovery when they socialize with other people. “People tend to isolate when they’re using,” she said. “Some don’t feel comfortable interacting with other people.” However, “Socializing is a big part of recovery,” she said.
Part of the celebration includes a recovery countdown where people in recovery announce how many years they have been in recovery and are grouped from the most years to the least amount of time to “show people it can be done,” Bryon said. “People do recover.”
In addition to the free events, there will be baskets raffled off filled with items or gift certificates from local stores, restaurants and farms, Byron said.
Glennon said she is looking forward to “celebrate with the amazing people in recovery in the area because their hard work and dedication shouldn’t go unnoticed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.