Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced Monday, July 1, that a grand jury indicted Philip S. Peterson, 58, formerly of Franklin, June 30 for two counts of second-degree attempted assault, class E felonies.
According to a media release, the first charge stems from an April 5 incident when Peterson punched his wife twice in the chest after she had recently undergone open heart surgery. He is also charged with throwing a flat screen television at her the same day.
If Peterson is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of two to four years in state prison, the release said. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Delaware County Court on July 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.