Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced Monday, July 1, that a grand jury indicted Philip S. Peterson, 58, formerly of Franklin, June 30 for two counts of second-degree attempted assault, class E felonies.

According to a media release, the first charge stems from an April 5 incident when Peterson punched his wife twice in the chest after she had recently undergone open heart surgery. He is also charged with throwing a flat screen television at her the same day.

If Peterson is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of two to four years in state prison, the release said. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Delaware County Court on July 10.

