A forum to address feral cat communities will be held Thursday in Oneonta.
“Every town in Otsego County has a community cat problem,” Susquehanna SPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said Thursday. “The city of Oneonta has multiple cat communities. Cherry Valley has a caring couple who take care of the community cats.”
She said the humane society has worked with the couple for the past 10 years and has rehomed 55 cats from the colony. The community has an estimated 60 cats that one family is caring for, she said.
“Overpopulation is a problem,” she said. There will be experts at the forum who will talk about “how they have reduced the numbers of cats in their communities.”
Scheduled to attend Thursday’s forum are: Haynes, Libby Post, from the New York State Animal Protection Federation; Erin Insinga, from Delaware Valley Humane Society; Kristin Kulow, from Super Heroes Humane Society; Diane Troxell, from All Animals Matter;and via Zoom, Edie Offhaus from Feral Cat Focus, Haynes said in an email.
The Community Cat Forum will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Foothills Performing Arts Center at 24 Market Street in Oneonta.
It will include introductions of the panelists, a time for people to ask questions and address concerns in their community, discussion about the trap, neuter, vaccinate and release program, discussion about how local shelters can help the community and the formation of working groups across the county to combat the issue, Haynes said.
Also invited are representatives from the Otsego County Health Department and the Otsego County Board of Representatives, she said.
“This is a public health issue,” Haynes said. “It’s a hard thing to tackle and I wanted to connect folks interested in helping with folks who have been successful.”
Haynes said her humane society, as well as the other two that are attending the forum, has a waiting list to take in cats throughout the year. “We really can’t take in 500 cats a year,” she said.
However, her facility has a medical facility where cats can be neutered and released back into the community. “We could do clinics, but we don’t have the manpower to do all the trapping,” and delivery to and from the shelter, she said. The cats are also leery of strangers, she said.
In another cat community, she said she set out traps, but the people taking care of the cats let them go.
“Edie told me, ‘of course it failed, you didn’t have the community support,’” Haynes said. “She told me, the people taking care of the cats need to be ready and part of the solution.”
Haynes said she “invites anyone who cares about community cats to bring their passion and open mind to the forum. We all may have different backgrounds, but we all agree on one thing, that we love cats.”
