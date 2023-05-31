Four area teams traveled to Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, last week to compete in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals.
Odyssey of the Mind teams are each tasked with solving a pre-defined problem of their choosing. The teams are broken up into three divisions, with elementary schools in division one, middle schools in division two and high schools in division three. During competition, the teams are also tasked with solving a spontaneous problem.
In the school's first time competing at the world championship, Oxford Academy Middle School's team placed 23rd in The Most Dramatic Problem Ever!!! Division II competition. Golding Middle School placed 30th in the same problem and division. A team from Poland placed first, a team from Singapore placed second, and a team from Pennsylvania placed third in the division.
A team from Cobleskill-Richmondville High School placed 15th in Most Dramatic Problem Ever!!! Division III competition. Teams from North Carolina and Georgia tied for first place, followed by a team from Poland and a team from Fairport.
The team from Sherburne Earlville Elementary School placed 15th in the Classics... The Walls of Troy Division I. Teams from Florida placed first and second, while teams from Poland and California tied for third.
