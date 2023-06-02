Four towns in Chenango County will hold Republican primary elections Tuesday, June 27.
McDonough Republicans will choose who will be on the Republican line in November's election for highway superintendent. The choice is between CJ Hathaway and Todd Tefft.
The town of Norwich has two council positions up for election in November. Three Republicans — Larry J. Monahan, Michael A. Gibbon and Robert Hagenbuch — are running for the two spots on the Republican line.
The town of Plymouth will hold a Republican primary for town supervisor, town council and highway superintendent. Patty Murray and Gary James are running for the Republican nomination for town supervisor. Frank Williams, Denise Earing and Ray Elsworth are running for the two town council spots on the Republican line. Three people are running for the Republican line for highway superintendent — Louis Redenback, Peter Marshall and Brian Cushman.
The town of Preston will have a Republican primary for highway superintendent. Daniel Franklin and Daniel MacIntosh are running.
According to the Chenango County Board of Elections' website, the last day to register to vote in the primary is June 17.
Early voting also begins June 17, and people can vote at the county board of elections at 5 Court Street in Norwich during the following hours and dates:
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 17, 18, 24 and 25.
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, June 19, 21, and 23.
• 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, June 20 and 22.
