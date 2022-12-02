The Franklin Christmas Stroll and Holiday Market will return Dec. 10, after a three-year hiatus.
"It's a festive time for all," Connie Martin, Christmas Stroll coordinator, said. "I'm looking forward to having the day back and all of the festivities that go with it."
The festivities include a tour of eight historic homes, a holiday market at the Franklin Firehouse, story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the library, Christmas trees set up in the Franklin Railroad and Community Museum, music at St. Paul's Episcopal Church and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus at the firehouse.
Martin said her 1885 home is one of the eight homes people can tour during the Christmas Stroll House Tour from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
"The oldest one dates back to Colonial days," she said. Others on the tour were built in the 1820s through 1860s, and several are within walking distance to each other. "A number of the houses were owned by prominent citizens of Franklin," she said.
People who take the tour will learn about the history of the house and any renovations owners have made to the house. The hosts usually provide refreshments and play music in the background. "The hosts have a great time," she said.
Tickets for the tour are $10 each, or $15 per couple and come with a map and write-up of all the houses on the tour. "Some are very nice writeups," she said. "They convey the rich history of our houses in the village. At one house, the carriage barn was used as a central place for entertainment with a stage."
Proceeds from the sale pay for advertising the event and any additional money is given to the Franklin Improvement Society, she said. Tickets will be sold at Yokel Restaurant at 458 Main Street in Franklin from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Thursday, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9. Tickets will also be sold at the Holiday Market from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Martin said there are 40 vendors signed up to sell their items at the firehouse and American Legion building next door during the Holiday Market from noon to 4 p.m. There will be a live performance by Jason Starr from 2 to 4 p.m. There will also be a hot beverage bar with coffee, cocoa, mulled cider and snacks.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will read stories and give gifts at 11 a.m. at the Franklin Free Library at 334 Main St. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also visit the firehouse at 351 Main St. at 6 p.m. Kids can visit with the duo, receive a gift, make an ornament and enjoy snacks, the release said.
People can also visit the Franklin Railroad and Community Museum at 572 Main St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to view the Trees and Trains for Christmas exhibit.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will have seasonal music and give tours, Martin said. The church celebrated its 156th anniversary this year. "It's a Gothic style church designed by architect Upjohn of New York City. The stained glass windows are beautiful," she said. She said the Stations of the Cross were also hand carved by a Franklin resident. The church at 307 Main Street will be open from noon to 3 p.m.
"It's nice to have all the traditions back," Martin said.
Local stores and restaurants will be open, the release said. The Tulip and the Rose will serve “build your own” hot chocolate outside during the day.
The Franklin Rotary Club has set up lighted holiday trees along Main Street, the release said.
For more information, visit franklinny.org/stroll22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.