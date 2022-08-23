With only two weeks left until school is scheduled to start, juniors and seniors at Franklin Central School have until noon on Wednesday, Aug. 24, to decide whether they want to attend Franklin or Unatego this fall.
The letter sent to students outlined what classes will be offered at Franklin and at Unatego and the differences. Students who choose to stay at Franklin will either have to take a class virtually or the class will be taught by a teacher not certified in that subject area. At Unatego, all of the classes will be taught in person and by a certified teacher in that subject area. Students who stay at Franklin will be able to take three electives, while at Unatego, they can take electives or college courses, the letter said.
“Students can look at both models and choose what they want,” Franklin Central School District Superintendent Bonnie Johnson said.
The Unatego Central School District Board of Education members unanimously approved allowing juniors and seniors at Franklin Central School attend Unatego this year during their meeting Monday night, Aug. 22, Unatego Superintendent David Richards said.
He said Johnson did a presentation and answered questions during the meeting. The Franklin Central School District Board of Education held a special meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23, and unanimously approved a resolution allowing students in grades 11 and 12 to attend Unatego. Board members Shannon Hyzer and Patricia Taggart were absent.
During the meeting, the board also hired Alexandra Rufer as a full-time ELA teacher for grades 7-12. Johnson said after the meeting Rufer will teach seventh, eighth and 10th grade English. She said Rufer is a recent graduate of SUNY Oneonta and this will be her first teaching job.
After the meeting, parents in attendance asked Johnson and Principal Teresa Glavin questions about the school and courses offered.
Many parents asked about Spanish class as their children need to take the course to get their language credit for graduation. Johnson said right now they are working with Otsego-Northern Catskills BOCES to get a distance learning class and it would be a virtual class in the classroom.
“We’re not the only one in this boat,” she said about the lack of a Spanish teacher. She said BOCES is “reaching across the state” looking for a Spanish teacher that wants to teach a distance learning course.
Glavin said the Oneonta City School District is also searching for language teachers.
A parent asked if American Sign Language could be considered a foreign language because her daughter wants to learn it. Glavin said many districts are trying to get the state Education Department to approve ASL as a foreign language, but it hasn’t been approved yet.
Another parent asked what courses will be taught by teachers not certified in the course specialty. Johnson said all of the math and social studies courses will be taught by certified teachers. She said one of the math teachers is also certified in Earth Science. She said the living environment course will be taught by a teacher certified to teach science, but not certified to teach living environment. The science teacher is certified to teach chemistry, she said, which is rare to find. She said English will be taught by an uncertified teacher.
After the meeting, she said the district is participating in a credit incentive program for teachers who are getting their masters degree on their way to becoming certified. She said the district will reimburse teachers $2,200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.