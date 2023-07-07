The Franklin Edible Walking Trail continues to grow and organizers are planning a spruce up day July 15.
Volunteers will plant a cherry tree in honor of Franklin Central School’s Class of 2023 that was donated by the Rotary Club of Franklin and fence in some other plants to protect them from deer and bears, Trail Supervisor Trish Knapp-Tyrell said.
Franklin Mayor Thomas Briggs said the trail is a memorial trail and people can donate trees or benches along the trail in memory of someone.
Knapp-Tyrell had a bench designed like a butterfly in memory of her mother, Mary Ann Knapp, and placed along part of the trail. “I wanted something artistic,” she said.
The trail will also get a kiosk, an interpretive sign about fruit tree guilds and landscaping and labels for some of the more popular plants thanks to a $6,100 grant from the Delaware County Department of Economic Development through the 2023 Tourism Promotion and Development Grant program, a media release said. The grant is a matching grant so the trail must raise $3,050, she said. The Franklin Improvement Society serves as a funding umbrella for the park, Briggs said.
The trail is adjacent to and part of the Franklin Memorial Park, that has a veterans monument and a monument dedicated to Corporal Nicholas K. Uzenski. There is no sign for the trail yet, but people can park near the black walnut tree and walk to the trail. Knapp-Tyrell said her goal is to get more signage closer to Main Street so people know the trail is there.
The park and trail sit on 3.5 acres in the village. The land was donated to the village by the Walter Rich estate.
The trail started in 2017. “I took by electric weed wacker and established the lower trail,” Knapp-Tyrell said. She established other trails and planted edible plants along the side or left the edible plants, including black raspberries and nettles, alone.
Every year different plants and trees are added along the trail and people are encouraged to eat the fruit and edible plants along the trail. Some of the plants along the trail are apples, cherries, persimmons, blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, elderberries, lupin, bee balm, chives, oregano, thyme, currants, horseradish, Egyptian walking onions, daylilies, yarrow, black walnut, hazelnut, and juniper.
In addition to providing food for walkers, the trail provides a habitat for pollinators and native birds, she said.
A future goal is to connect the two parks with shared spaces such as picnic tables or a pavilion, she said.
“The sky’s the limit,” Briggs said.
Anyone interested in donating to the edible walking trail may do so by mail at: Franklin Improvement Society, P.O. Box 166, Franklin NY, 13775
