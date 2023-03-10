A group of 30 students from Aix-en-Provence, France, visited Oneonta High School on Friday, March 10.
Most of the students have been pen pals with students at Oneonta High School this past year and toured New York City before coming to Oneonta Thursday night, French teacher Janice Labroo said. Students said they liked visiting the Brooklyn Bridge, Times Square and Grand Central Terminal, but thought the Statue of Liberty was “small.” They shadowed their pen pals to some classes, or played kickball in the gymnasium or sat and visited in the cafeteria, and were going to the school’s dance Friday night before leaving Saturday morning, she said.
Labroo said she started the pen pal program during the COVID-19 pandemic when students were being taught via videoconference. Instead of pen and paper, students communicated with each other via Flipgrid, a video sharing and discussion app.
She said she saw students struggling and wondered if teachers in France saw the same thing. She connected with other teachers who wanted to connect their students with others and started the program.
“This was a connection for them to the outside world during lockdown,” she said.
She said she decided to continue the program after things returned to the “new normal.” For the past three years, she has connected sophomores, including Lily Beers, with their French counterparts.
“I love it,” Beers said. “It’s so fun to talk with someone with a different background.”
She said when she heard students would be visiting Oneonta, she asked her parents if they would let a couple students stay with them. “At first they didn’t want to, but saw how excited I was and said yes,” Beers said. “We’re housing two students. We sat and talked for hours last night.”
Beers said her French isn’t as good as the French students’ English is, so they spoke in English, however, when they spoke in French she was able to understand what they were saying.
Labroo said it was good for students such as Beers, who learn by speaking and listening to the language, to have the students visit the school. She said some of the French students’ English was better than others, so those students went to classes they might understand better, including math, physical education, home and career skills and science.
Beers said about half-way through the day three different students had shadowed her to biology, French, child development and global studies.
French student Sierra Russo said the math class she went to was “slow.” She said students in France “have to keep up with the rhythm of the teacher.” She said classes are more structured than they seem to be here. Beers said the French students were surprised to see students wearing pajamas to school, and said “jeans and crew neck shirts are their version of wearing pajamas to school.”
Several students were in the school’s cafeteria Friday morning either in study hall — OHS students — or waiting for the next class they could attend — French students. French student Emma Pean said Aix-en-Provence is in southern France and it hardly ever snows, so she thought Oneonta was beautiful. “It snowed for the first time in four years,” she said as she showed Labroo a photo of her family’s swimming pool with a dusting of snow on it.
She said being in the Oneonta High School was like being “on a TV series or movie set. The lockers, the wide hallways, all the space. We don’t have a gym in our school.” She said there is a public gym for all of the schools in the area and there are no organized sports at their school.
Russo said getting out of school at 2:20 p.m. was also different, as they go to school until 5 or 6 p.m.
