Friends and colleagues of Davenport Town Supervisor Dennis Valente remembered a kind and humorous guy who put Davenport first on Wednesday.
Tina Molé, Bovina town supervisor and chair of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors, said Valente died April 4.
Molé announced during the Feb. 22 board meeting that Valente had an undisclosed medical procedure done Feb. 20, and was expected to be back to work shortly. Valente attended the March 8, meeting but was absent on March 22.
“Dennis spoke to me right before his surgery and told me he was very proud to serve Delaware County on the Board of Supervisors and of the many accomplishments he was a part of,” Molé said. “Dennis was an asset to the county board for almost 20 years.” She said he was “intelligent, honest and understood all the facts before making decisions.
“I will truly miss his humor and friendship,” she said
Valente served as town supervisor for 17 years and three months, Delaware County Clerk of the Board Penny Bishop said in an email. In 2005 he ran against incumbent supervisor Todd Rider and won.
“This is devastating for Davenport,” Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith said. Smith said he presented cases to the Davenport Town Court, which had office hours the same time Valente held his office hours, and they visited a lot. “I’ve known him for 10 years,” he said. “My family and I would go to his flower shop up the road every year. It’s a loss for everybody.”
Valente owned the Davenport Garden Center in Davenport Center with his wife, Patti.
Smith said when he was named acting district attorney, Valente sat on the legislative committee, which oversees the DAs office. “He was always helpful,” Smith said.
