Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.