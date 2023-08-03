A manufacturer in the Delhi hamlet of Fraser will have to pay a $2.8 million civil penalty after it violated the federal Clean Water and Clean Air acts.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a media release Thursday, Aug. 3, they have settled a case against FrieslandCampina Ingredients North America Inc. of the town of Delhi for violations of the Clean Water Act and the Clean Air Act. The company will pay a civil penalty of $2.88 million and has already addressed the causes of the violations, according to a media release. Additionally, the company will perform a supplemental environmental project to significantly reduce its discharges of heated water to the nearby West Branch Delaware River at a cost of $1.44 million.
New York Attorney General Letitia James and state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos also announced the settlement in a different media release. It said the state will receive $1.44 million of the settlement, which will fund projects that benefit public health and the environment in the Delhi area.
According to the release from the EPA, the company must first treat its wastewater, called pre-treatment, before discharging it to the local municipal wastewater treatment plant to comply with the Clean Water Act. “Proper pre-treatment prevents excessive pollution levels, which can interfere with the effectiveness of the wastewater treatment plant and can cause untreated pollutants to pass through the plant into receiving waters,” the release said. “In this case, the pollution levels that the company discharged exceeded levels set by the village of Delhi on at least 65 occasions.” The company also didn’t comply with the state’s industrial stormwater permit requirement, which prohibits the exposure of industrial materials and activities to rain, snow, snowmelt or runoff that can transport pollutants to surface waters.
“On multiple occasions, the facility discharged cooling water at temperatures that exceeded limits in its New York-issued permit and introduced untreated pollutants into the Village of Delhi’s wastewater treatment plant in quantities that can pass through or interfere with treatment,” the attorney general’s media release said. “All these discharges were released, either directly or indirectly, to the West Branch of the Delaware River — a world-class wild trout fishery and part of the New York City water supply system.”
The company is also a major source of toluene emissions under the Clean Air Act, the EPA media release said. Exposure to toluene, a volatile organic compound and hazardous air pollutant, can harm the nervous system and negatively impact the kidney, liver and immune system. According to the EPA consent decree for the settlement, FrieslandCampina uses toluene to manufacture some of the proteins it makes from raw protein sources. The company “violated both the Clean Air Act and state laws by, among other things, failing to accurately report these emissions, failing to obtain the proper air permits for them, and failing to install necessary technologies to limit the air releases of toluene,” the media release from the attorney general’s office said.
To comply with state and federal governments’ environmental law, FrieslandCampina has completed about $6 million of work, the release from the attorney general’s office said. That includes installing equipment to reduce toluene emissions by 95% and upgrading treatment of its process waste water. The company committed to spend an additional roughly $1.44 million to help reduce the company’s discharges of heated water into the West Branch of the Delaware River by 85%.
The consent decree for the settlement, lodged in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, is subject to a 30-day public comment period and approval by the court. A copy of the consent decree and information on submitting comments will be available on the Department of Justice website at: www.justice.gov/enrd/consent-decrees.
An email to FrieslandCampina’s headquarters in Holland seeking comment was not returned as of press time.
