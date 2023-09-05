What started as a Silver Award project for four Girl Scouts, turned into a project for one.
The Silver Award is the highest award a Cadette Girl Scout, who is in grades six, seven and eight, can earn. Scouts must commit to 50 hours of service during the project.
Jillian Fishner, 14, a member of Delhi Troop 60301, said she and three other girls in her troop presented their project to restore the Delhi Burial Ground at the end of Court Street at a Delhi Village Board meeting in January.
Troop leader Carrie Fishner said after the presentation Richard Lamson, owner of Birdsong Farm, gave the troop a donation toward their project.
“It’s a neat place,” Carrie said. “We wanted to make the community more aware of the project and of the site.”
Jillian said the burial grounds were across the street from one of the girls in the troop who has since moved away. The grounds hadn’t been cleared in years and the sign was rotten. They proposed clearing the site and building a new sign. As the year went on, two girls didn’t stay in Girl Scouts and the third was too busy during the summer to help clear the grounds of leaves and downed limbs.
Carrie said Jillian, who will enter ninth grade at Delaware Academy and Central School at Delhi this week, worked after school on the sign with educator Michelle Somers. Jillian and her helpers also spent two Saturdays raking tall piles of leaves and removing branches from the burial ground, and removed the old sign. They placed the new sign and re-laid the stones around it.
Jillian said she also redid the flags for two Revolutionary War soldiers, and learned about the history of the site from town historian Marianne Greenfield.
“It’s a very interesting place,” she said. The burial ground was the first cemetery in the village of Delhi. When Woodland Cemetery was founded, several families had their loved ones dug up and moved to that cemetery, but a lot of the original stones remained.
Jillian said while cleaning the burial ground she found a favorite stone. “It’s still standing and in a really sunny spot,” she said. “You can still see the original writing.”
As she gave a tour of the burial ground, she stopped at the two monuments dedicated to Revolutionary War soldiers equipped with new American flags. Several stones have fallen down over the years and some had gotten buried by myrtle. She said she found one by accident, when she stepped on it while cleaning up the grounds.
“I’m surprised some are still standing,” she said. She pointed to a husband and wife buried next to each other and a 7-week-old baby’s gravestone. In one corner, there were three children buried.
Jillian said she isn’t done with the project as she would like to see a historical marker placed at the site and in the spring, she plans to plant flowers around the sign she built.
Carrie said she hoped younger Girl Scout troops will take on the project of keeping the burial ground cleaned and planting flowers each year.
Jillian, who plays viola, said she knows what she wants to do for her Gold Award project. As a member of the orchestra at school, she said there aren’t as many instruments as there are for the band and she would like to get instruments donated to the school for students to play. But first, she has to finish one of the journey badge programs, plan her project, solicit community partners, present in front of the school board to get permission and submit the paperwork to the Girl Scout council for approval.
