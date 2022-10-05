BALLSTON SPA — Republican and Conservative party officials are challenging New York’s absentee-ballot system in court.
Plaintiffs representing both parties filed a complaint last week in state Supreme Court in Saratoga County in hopes of challenging a recent election law passed to speed up absentee-vote counting and an executive order from then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo two years ago which eased absentee-ballot access.
The latter provision was greenlit during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow a wider net of voters to participate in elections contact-free. The plaintiffs in the new lawsuit argue that the virus is no longer enough of a threat to obtain an absentee ballot
Gov. Kathy Hochul, the state Board of Elections and the leaders of the state Legislature are among the respondents listed in the suit.
In their lawsuit, Republican and Conservative leaders are seeking to annul all absentee ballots marked for temporary illness and give local election boards the power to confirm why voters are requesting absentee ballots before each is cast.
Presiding over the proceedings will be Supreme Court Justice Dianne Freestone, a Republican and former vice chair for the Saratoga County Republican Committee. She was elected to the judiciary position in 2019.
Included among the eight plaintiffs are state Assemblyman Robert J. Smullen, R-Meco; Carl Zeilman, chairman of the Saratoga County Republican Committee and Nick Langworthy, chairman of the New York State Republican Committee.
In a statement sent out to Gothamist, a New York Public Radio website for New York City news, arts, events and food, last week, Langworthy likened the lawsuit to a state Supreme Court judge in Steuben County earlier this year declaring the Congressional and state Senate redistricting maps drawn by the Democrat-led Legislature biased and putting the job in the hands of Special Master Jonathan Cervas.
“As we did with their illegal gerrymander scheme, we are taking their unconstitutional laws to the courts to protect voter integrity,” Langworthy said in a statement to Gothamist Thursday. “Kathy Hochul and the Democrat Legislature can’t talk about their disastrous record so they are stopping at nothing to try and undermine free and fair elections in New York, but we will not let it stand.”
Perry Grossman, an attorney for the New York Civil Liberties Union, doesn’t expect the lawsuit to have much traction. Should Freestone move in favor of the lawsuit, Grossman said, the case will likely be appealed to the Third Department Appellate Division and struck down.
Regardless of the outcome, Grossman said, he is convinced the lawsuit might hurt public perceptions of democracy.
“The petition is damaging in its own right because it creates confusion and makes baseless, vague allegations of things like fraud that undermine public confidence in our political process,” he said. “So it’s important to have a forceful response to this type of pernicious nonsense.”
More than 34 states and the District of Columbia allow all-encompassing vote-by-mail access.
The New York Constitution limits expanded absentee-ballot voting measures. Voters last year rejected a constitutional amendment championed by Democrats and voting-access advocates to permit expanded measures. Republicans heavily campaigned against proposed reforms.
If the judiciary rules in favor of GOP and Conservative Party leaders in this lawsuit, many absentee ballots will likely be rejected or returned.
Via AP StoryShare
