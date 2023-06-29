In a Thursday media release, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the statewide air quality health advisory will remain in effect through Friday, June 30, as air quality in New York State continues to be impacted by Canadian wildfires.
State agencies and authorities continue to coordinate air quality monitoring, public awareness and education, mask distribution and other efforts to prevent or limit exposure to elevated levels of smoke-driven air pollution across the state.
An air quality health advisory is currently in effect, with levels of particulate matter pollution that are ‘unhealthy’ and ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ in regions statewide on Thursday, according to the release.
“With ground-level smoke more visible and air quality continuing to reach unhealthy levels in many parts of the state, we encourage New Yorkers to take precautions to protect their health,” Hochul said. “We will continue to keep our communities informed of the steps people can take to stay safe outdoors and adapt as forecasts continue to evolve.”
On Friday, June 30, smoke is expected to remain in New York for most of the day, the release said. High pressure will strengthen over coastal New England and clockwise circulation will work up wind from the south, which is expected to start pushing smoke back northward toward Canada. The State Department of Environmental Conservation forecasts elevated levels of pollution statewide for most of the day. Currently, longer-range smoke forecast modeling shows steady clearing and diffusing from south to north across New York into Saturday morning, the release said.
Visit dec.ny.gov for updated forecasts and information about air quality index levels, and www.health.ny.gov for information on health risks and precautions related to air quality. Also note that early Independence Day fireworks celebrations may contribute particulates and smoke to create temporary, locally-elevated conditions and may be noted by air monitoring devices, according to the release.
