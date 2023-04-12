In a Wednesday media release, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new initiative that will double the buying power for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients at farmers' markets across New York.
The FreshConnect Fresh2You program will now provide eligible New Yorkers with a dollar-for-dollar match, which will allow families in need to purchase more healthy food, including produce, dairy and meats, according to the release. The initiative "will help to offset the recent reduction in SNAP benefits that were a part of pandemic relief efforts, as well as record inflation costs, provide increased revenue for New York's farmers and boost local food sourcing while eliminating food scarcity," the release said.
"New York has taken significant steps to develop strong, mutually-beneficial relationships between local farmers and the communities they feed," Hochul said. "The new Fresh2You initiative will help ensure New Yorkers have more money to spend on healthy foods like dairy, meat, produce and more, while creating greater health outcomes, an economic boost to New York's farmers and a stronger food supply chain."
According to the release, the FreshConnect Fresh2You initiative will now provide SNAP beneficiaries at participating farmers' markets with $2 checks for every $2 spent as part of the SNAP program, up from $2 for every $5 spent. The initiative is part of the FreshConnect Checks Program, which is administered by New York's Department of Agriculture and Markets. It "helps expand access to fresh food in underserved communities, improve the diet of individuals in those communities and to foster economic development by supporting local farmers," the release said. "By allowing the purchase of dairy products, meats and more in addition to the purchase of fruits and vegetables, the FreshConnect program supports even more farmers across New York."
Any farmer or vendor who sells a SNAP-eligible food item at any farmers' market, farm stand or mobile market operating in New York may accept a FreshConnect Check and now take part in the Fresh2You initiative. Checks can be used to purchase dairy, produce, meats, fish, eggs and more, the release said.
The FreshConnect Fresh2You initiative will launch and be available to consumers April 15. Market operators will also receive new marketing materials and training on the new initiative.
In addition to SNAP consumers, the FreshConnect Checks program is also available to veterans, service members and their immediate families to use the benefits at farmers' markets, farm stands and mobile markets across the state. Veterans can receive $50 in FreshConnect coupons this year from the Department of Veterans' Services offices, according to the release.
New York has more than 400 farmers' markets, 250 farm stands and 10 mobile markets. To learn more about the department's farmers' market programs or to find a market, visit https://agriculture.ny.gov/farmersmarkets.
