A Grand Gorge man pleaded guilty in connection to a theft from the Roxbury General Store in Delaware County Court on March 20.
According to a media release, Patrick Combs, 24, pleaded guilty before Judge John Hubbard to fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and driving while impaired by drugs. He was charged on Jan. 15, with stealing more than $3,000 from the Roxbury General Store and then operating a motor vehicle on State Route 30 while his ability to operate that motor vehicle was impaired by the use of drugs
After arraignment, Combs pleaded guilty to the charges, the release said. The guilty pleas were entered pursuant to a negotiated disposition, wherein it is anticipated that Combs will be sentenced to one to three years in state prison for his conviction of grand larceny and 364 days in jail for driving while his ability was impaired. It is agreed that these two sentences will run concurrently.
Hubbard remanded Combs to the Delaware County Correctional Facility, without bail, pending sentencing, which will be held April 24, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.