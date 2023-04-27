A Grand Gorge man was sentenced to one-to-three years in state prison for stealing money from a business in Roxbury and driving under the influence of drugs.
Patrick T. Combs, 24, was sentenced by Delaware County Court Judge John L. Hubbard for fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and driving while impaired by drugs, a media release from the Delaware County District Attorney's Office said. He was charged on Jan. 15, with stealing more than $3,000 from the Roxbury General Store and driving while his ability was impaired by drugs.
Hubbard sentenced Combs to 364 days in prison for his DWAI conviction, which will run concurrently. Combs was also issued a $500 fine, $475 surcharge, $195 supplemental DWI fee, $50 Crime Victim Assistance fee, and a $100 DNA fee.
