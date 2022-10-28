Artists and non-profit organizations in Chenango and Otsego counties are eligible for funding from the New York State Council on the Arts.
The Earlville Opera House announced a continuation in funding from the NYSCA for the 2023 Broome, Chenango & Otsego Statewide Community Regrants Program. Through this program, not-for-profit organizations and individual artists may apply annually for grants up to $5,000 to help strengthen the arts and cultural programs in their communities, a media release said. Applications for Grant Review Panel members are accepted throughout the year. The goal is to make state arts support available to geographically, economically, and ethnically diverse segments of the state’s population. The SCR program has been administered in Chenango County since 1986. The Earlville Opera House has administered the SCR program since 2020. A record breaking $232,500 is available for projects taking place in 2023, the release said.
The Broome, Chenango and Otsego SCR Program offers support in the following categories:
• Community Arts grants provide support for arts and cultural projects to community-based organizations, groups, collectives, or individual artists.
• Arts Education grants offer two funding categories: Pre K-12 In-School Projects and After-School & Community-Based Learning. These grants support nonprofit organizations, cultural groups and/or individual artists in providing in-depth, arts education projects to participants of all ages.
• Individual Artist Grants offer commissioning support to individual professional artists for the creation of a new work in a community setting.
A series of virtual grant workshops will be held to assist potential applicants in navigating the process, the release said. The workshops are free, but preregistration is required.
Visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com/regrants for SCR Program guidelines, intent to apply form, application link, and grant workshop information. Opportunities are for projects taking place between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31. The deadline for 2023 grant applications is at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. EOH staff is available to assist with the application process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.