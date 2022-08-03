Local counties will receive state grants to enhance their emergency communications, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday, Aug. 3.
According to a media release, a combined $100 million in state funding has been awarded to 57 counties and New York City to enhance emergency communications as part of the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant program. These programs aid municipalities in enhancing their emergency response capabilities by investing in public safety communications networks across the state.
The $100 million in funding will be administered by the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services under two different grants: $90 million from SICG Formula grants and $10 million for Public Safety Answering Point grants. Both grants directly enhance emergency response capabilities of local public safety agencies and improve the interoperability of communication systems across the state.
The funding announced today is formula-based and provided through cellular surcharge revenue. The grants are specifically designed to help counties and the City of New York improve the methods used by first responders to communicate with one another. Recipients can use the funding to install new radio equipment at towers and antenna sites as well as enhancing communication channels among public safety radio systems. The funding also supports training and exercises to promote interregional emergency communications and overall first responder readiness.
PSAP grants are intended to aid public safety answering point facilities, such as county emergency communication centers, which provide the majority of 911 operations and coordinate services between emergency response agencies. These grants allow for reimbursement to counties for eligible public safety expenses related to call intakes and dispatching.
According to the media release, Chenango County will receive $1,012,367 in SICG grant awards and $176,297 in PSAP grant awards; Delaware County will receive $1,210,010 from SICG and $152,921 from PSAP; Otsego County will receive $1,445,265 from SICG and $187,260 from PSAP; and Schoharie County will receive $935,567 from SICG and $108,584 from PSAP.
Delaware County Emergency Services Director/Fire Coordinator Stephen Hood said “This year’s allocation from SICG is quite a bit more than previous years. Typically we receive between $450,000 and $500,000.” Hood said he is reviewing what projects the grants will help fund.
Chenango County Fire Coordinator Matthew Beckwith was at a conference and wasn’t available for comment. Calls to Otsego and Schoharie counties were not returned as of press time.
