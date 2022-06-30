More than 100 gravestone markers were delivered to Delhi on Wednesday and will be placed on the graves of the unknown at the Delaware County Poor House cemetery.
The markers were made by Jacquee Mason and her son Nic Marte of Mount Upton and transported via a U-Haul truck to a storage barn the county owns.
County Historian Gabrielle Pierce said she heard about Mason’s work from Delhi Town Historian Mariann Greenfield.
“She did the markers at the Pepacton Cemetery,” Pierce said.
Mason said she re-created 150 stones for the Pepacton Cemetery based on the stones that were moved from other cemeteries in the Pepacton and Cannonsville Reservoir basins. She said some were elaborate with many words, while others just had the person’s name and birthdates and death dates on them.
Pierce said Mason was contracted through the county to complete 181 stones that said “Delaware County Poor House — Unknown.” Mason said she completed a majority of the markers by last May and June and made 50 more in November.
“They are absolutely beautiful,” Pierce said. “I hope, now, that it won’t be too long before they are set in the Delaware County Poor House cemetery to mark the sites where so many of our residents have lain virtually forgotten for so many decades, in graves that have been unidentified since the simple numbered stone markers were removed. With the county’s blessing a few years ago, I took up this cause that Charlie Eustis worked so hard to achieve before he died, and the project was then forgotten.”
Delaware County Board of Supervisors voted last August to award $50,000 for the landscaping and maintenance of the cemetery.
According to a previous article in The Daily Star, Pierce said the cemetery serves as the final resting place for at least 401 residents of Delaware County’s 19 towns and beyond. Most of the graves are unmarked, she said, and those few with a stone are identified with only a number. The cemetery has burials from the years 1831 to 1956, a media release from the county said. The grounds, including the cemetery, have changed hands since the poorhouse closed a previous article said. The property was sold in 1963 to the Faculty-Student Association of the State University Ag & Tech Institute for $35,500 by the county. The college association tried to sell the cemetery as part of 200 acres to New York City, but the cemetery was “rediscovered” and the city watershed program is not permitted to own burial grounds, so the cemetery was returned to the county. The county’s Buildings and Grounds Maintenance department oversees the upkeep of the cemetery.
Last year, the department and Pierce mapped out gravesites both on foot and in the air, the release said. The county used drone footage to map out the gravesites that weren’t covered by trees and walked the tree-covered area with GPS trackers to locate graves. The graves were marked by orange flags. Many of the graves had depressions sunk into the ground that needed to be filled in, which was completed last fall, the release said.
The department is still maintaining the cemetery and has the task of adhering the gravesite markers to granite stones with epoxy before they can be placed on the gravesites.
Pierce said “Once the entire project is completed as planned – with a parking area, improved pathway to the cemetery and ongoing maintenance – Delaware County can be a shining example, along with other counties that have so honored their forgotten poor, and hopefully will show counties that still have not done the right thing, that it can be done.”
