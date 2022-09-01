ALBANY — New York’s new gun laws got off to a bumpy beginning Thursday, amid what local government officials called hazy guidance from the state government and questions about restrictions limiting the ability of pistol permit holders to possess firearms outside their homes.
“There are still a lot of unknowns.” Peter Kehoe, executive director of the New York State Sheriffs Association, told CNHI.
He said state officials initially led sheriffs to believe that new pistol permit applications received before Thursday could be processed under the state law that expired Wednesday night.
“Now they are saying, ‘No, they have to have been approved and signed by Sept. 1, or they go in under the new law.’ That means we’re going to have to start the background checks all over again on all these people that have been flooding in the last month to get their license,”
“So this is another mess,” Kehoe added.
Serious doubts about the legality of the legislation intensified with the release of a federal judge’s decision describing constitutional flaws in the measure rushed through the Legislature July 1 following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision tossing out the state’s previous regimen for responding to applications to concealed carry permits.
The new law bans concealed carry in numerous public spaces, and only allows gun owners to bring their handguns into private businesses that post signs stating they are permitted within those premises. If gun owners bring their firearms into an area where they are not allowed, they will be prosecuted for a Class E felony offense, according to the administration of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby, citing technical grounds, rejected a challenge to the statute filed on behalf of a Schenectady man by the Gun Owners of America. At the same time, though, Suddaby opined the Legislature “generated an unconstitutional statute while scrambling to respond to the high court ruling.”
Suddaby also raised First Amendment concerns about new requirements forcing pistol permit applicants to turn over their social media accounts to county authorities who review the applications.
Michael Bartoletti, president of the New York State Association of County Clerks, said county clerks across the state have had to deal with a surge of interest in pistol permits since the Supreme Court knocked out the state’s previous law because it infringed on the rights of New York gun owners.
“Most of us saw a huge influx of work right up until closing time yesterday (Wednesday) with folks trying to get their new applications in before all these big changes took effect,” Bartoletti said.
He said he believes the new rules would have been less challenging to implement had clerks been given the opportunity to be looped into the framework before it was hurried through the Legislature.
“Heaven forbid that they ask the folks who are on the front lines dealing with this,” he said. “But I will give credit to people in the governor’s office for listening to us as things developed,”
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on MSNBC that applicants for pistol permits will face intense scrutiny, with police officers deployed into the neighborhoods where they live to gather information about them.
Officers, he said, will be “knocking on neighbors’ doors, speaking to people, finding out who this individual is that we are about to allow to carry a firearm in our city.”
In Albany, Kehoe said, one of the state agencies controlled by Hochul, the Division of Criminal Justice Services, “recognizes they are putting a big burden on law enforcement without providing us with resources.” He said state officials have indicated counties will get some help for the task of reviewing social media accounts of pistol permit applicants.
Meanwhile, he said, the state is forging ahead with an initiative that “burdens law-abiding citizens.”
“In our experience, law-abiding citizens who get gun permits do not commit crimes with those guns,” Kehoe said.
“The crimes are committed by people who don’t have a license and have guns that are unregistered. So we are putting a lot of people through a lot of hoops and straining their constitutional rights with no benefit for public safety.”
