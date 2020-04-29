The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced Wednesday, April 29, that its Board of Governors voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend events, citing heath and safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Induction Weekend is a celebration of our National Pastime and its greatest legends, and while we are disappointed to cancel this incredibly special event, the Board of Directors’ overriding concern is the health and well-being of our new inductees, our Hall of Fame members, our wonderful fans and the hundreds of staff it takes to present the weekend’s events in all of its many facets,” Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a media release. “We care deeply about every single person who visits Cooperstown.
“In heeding the advice of government officials as well as federal, state and local medical and scientific experts, we chose to act with extraordinary caution in making this decision,” Clark continued. “The Board of Directors has decided that the Class of 2020 will be inducted and the 2020 Award Winners will be honored as part of next summer’s Hall of Fame Weekend, taking place July 23-26, 2021.”
Longtime Yankee Derek Jeter highlighted the 2020 group of inductees, with Marvin Miller, Larry Walker and Ted Simmons rounding out the rest of the class.
“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame will be an incredible honor, but the health and safety of everyone involved are paramount,” Jeter said in a media release. “I respect and support the decision to postpone this year’s enshrinement and am looking forward to joining current Hall of Famers, fans, staff and my family and friends in Cooperstown in 2021.”
The cancellation marks the first time since 1960 that an Induction Ceremony will not be held. With events being pushed until 2021, multiple classes will be elected in the same ceremony for the first time since 1949.
