People interested in learning more about ham radios can visit General Clinton Park in Bainbridge this weekend.
According to a media release, ham radio operators from the Chenango Valley Amateur Radio Association in Norwich and the Oneonta Amateur Radio Club of Otsego County will be participating in a national amateur radio field day exercise from noon on Saturday, June 25, until 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. Field Day is an annual amateur radio activity organized by The National Association for Amateur Radio in the United States, and is in its 89th year.
Ham radio operators, also known as hams, from across North America participate in Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service to the public the release said. Their use of radio signals, which reach beyond borders, bring people together while providing essential communication in the service of communities. Field Day highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network, the release said.
Some hams from New York will also use the radio stations set up in their homes or taken to their backyards and other locations to operate individually or with their families, the release said. Many hams have portable radio communication capability that includes alternative energy sources such as generators, solar panels and batteries to power their equipment.
“Hams have a long history of serving our communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers,” Assistant Emergency Coordinator of Otsego County Amateur Radio Emergency Services John Rudolph said in the media release. “Ham radio functions completely independently of the internet and phone systems and a station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. Hams can quickly raise a wire antenna in a tree or on a mast, connect it to a radio and power source, and communicate effectively with others.”
During Field Day 2021, more than 26,000 hams participated from thousands of locations across North America, the release said. According to ARRL, there are more than 750,000 amateur radio licensees in the U.S., and an estimated 3 million worldwide.
Among the tenets of the Amateur Radio Service is developing and practicing skills in radio technology and radio communications, and even contributing to international goodwill, the release said. Hams range in age from as young as 9 to older than 100.
For more information about ARRL Field Day and ham radio, contact info@cvara.net or the Oneonta Amateur Radio Club Facebook Group and visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.
