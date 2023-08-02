The Hamden town highway superintendent has resigned.
Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield said Scott Lenci resigned from his position July 24, but didn’t state a reason why. Lenci was first elected as highway superintendent in 2019 and was re-elected in 2021. He was not seeking re-election this year.
Maria Kelso, Delaware County Republican Commissioner said Greg Reynolds is the only person on this year’s ballot.
“He struggled from day one,” Marshfield said.
Since Lenci resigned, former highway superintendent Roger Dibble has been helping out at the department, Marshfield said.
The town was scheduled to appoint Lenci’s replacement during its Aug. 2, meeting. Marshfield said it wouldn’t be Dibble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.