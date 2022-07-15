The town of Hamden is seeking buyers for the former Wayne Bank building in the hamlet of Hamden.
Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield said the town was approached by bank personnel to see if the town wanted to buy the building and the town purchased it for $1. "We closed on it a week ago," he said.
Marshfield said the town's intention from the start was to sell the building. "We don't need it, and we want to keep it on the tax rolls," he said.
The town is seeking bids and business plan proposals from business owners who are interested in purchasing the 100-year-old building, he said.
The building is at 35861 state Highway 10 in the hamlet of Hamden, across the street from the post office. The state Department of Transportation recently installed a crosswalk along state Route 10 between the bank building and the post office.
The building has always been a bank and opened as the First National Bank of Hamden in 1921, according to the website U.S. Bank Locations. It merged with the First National Bank of Hancock in 1974 and was bought by the National Bank of Delaware County prior to Wayne Bank purchasing the NBDC franchise in 2016, the website said. Wayne Bank closed the branch in the middle of May.
Business owners can submit a letter of intent to the town, and an application will be sent to them, Marshfield said. The deadline for the letter of intent is July 30. Letters can be mailed to the Town of Hamden, PO Box 32, Hamden, NY 13782.
Marshfield said the town formed a committee of "myself, (town council member) Dan Liddle and (former council member) Richard Smith," to review the applications and pick a winner.
"We are looking for a business that will compliment the other businesses in the hamlet," he said.
Other businesses along Main Street include a restaurant, daycare center, general store, florist, butcher shop, clothing store and antique store.
"Hopefully, the business will be there for many, many years," he said.
Marshfield said the sale of the building will help other businesses in the town.
"We are taking those proceeds and putting them in an account to provide grants to existing businesses in the town of Hamden," he said. He said the grants will probably be $5,000 each, but "they might be more depending on how much the bank sells."
