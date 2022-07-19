Hancock Telephone President Rob Wrighter and Engineer David Niles outlined a proposal to expand broadband internet coverage to Lordville residents during the Delaware County American Rescue Plan Act Committee meeting Tuesday.
The ARPA committee met with several broadband internet suppliers in September and asked the representatives of the companies if they needed any money from the county to help increase broadband coverage in the county. One of the goals of the ARPA is to expand broadband internet service.
Committee Chair and Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield said the committee was told Hancock was covered 100%. Wrighter answered that all of the Hancock Telephone Company’s customers are covered 100% with cable internet broadband, however, there are between 70 and 75 homes in the Lordville area that are serviced by Verizon of Pennsylvania and have DSL internet. The company is proposing to expend into the Lordville area.
He said the company completed its fiberoptic broadband project in 2017, yet “five miles away people don’t have anything.”
He said Starlink satellite got the last federal award to supply internet to the Lordville area. Wrighter said because Hancock Telephone has a cable franchise agreement with the town of Hancock, the company can go to the area served by Verizon.
Wrighter said the company is asking the county for $197,000, which will cover all of the material costs and the company will cover all of the construction and installation costs to connect to poles owned by NYSEG or Verizon.
Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill asked how long it would take the company to connect all of the homes.
Wrighter said “everything is mapped out.” He said once the agreements are in place the company can start connecting the wire to the poles with the anticipated completion of “late fall or next year.”
Walton Town Supervisor Joseph Cetta asked if the company would accept less money from the county. Wrighter answered the company would need the amount requested.
After the representatives left, committee members discussed the proposal.
“It’s the cheapest broadband proposal we’ve gotten, committee member and Economic Development Director Glenn Nealis said.
Merrill said he was in favor of the proposal since the committee financed another broadband expansion proposal from Delhi Telephone Company. The committee voted in April to give $980,000 to DTC to expand its coverage to about 300 homes.
During the meeting Marshfield said he was contacted by DTC’s President Jason Miller who was concerned that he has not received a contract from the county about the approved funds yet. Marshfield asked Board Clerk Christa Schafer to ask County Attorney Amy Merklen what the status of the contract is. Nealis said he is still waiting for contracts for the village of Delhi wastewater treatment facility and the village of Franklin septic system engineering studies that were approved by the board of supervisors in February.
Also approved during the February meeting was a $265,000 grant for the Delaware Valley Agricultural Society for water infrastructure improvements. The money will be used to install 1,100 feet of water pipe, new automatic flush toilets, urinals, sinks and hand dryers in the bathrooms at the Delaware County fairgrounds.
A contract was signed and a check for the whole amount was given to the organization, which gave a written report to the committee. The report, which was read by Marshfield, said the state Department of Health approved the plans the fair board submitted. It said, however, LaFever Excavating is having supply issues and the work will not be done before the fair as hoped.
Nealis reported Economic Development is expected to “draw the next $50,000 allotment” for the Train to Work Initiative program it set up to pay businesses to hire and train workers.
The Delaware County Board of Supervisors will vote on allocating money to the HTC and to Helios Care during its July 27 meeting.
It was also announced during the meeting:
• Members of the Friends of Bramley Mountain Fire Tower have hit a snag as building permits are needed.
• The contract between the county and American Medical Response, Inc. is still being worked on after members of the Public Safety committee made changes to it at their recent committee meeting.
• The grant application to help local farmers hasn’t been released yet by the Delaware County Cornell Cooperative Extension, which received $500,000.
• The ARPA funds remaining total about $575,000.
