Hancock residents and visitors will be able to go ice skating in the village thanks to a tourism grant from Delaware County.
Hancock Partners Inc. applied for and received a $5,000 matching grant from the county's Economic Development Office for Tourism Promotion & Development to build the ice rink.
According to the grant application, Hancock Partners and the Hancock Chamber of Commerce planned to build the Holiday Ice Rink on the Hancock Town Square at 20 East Main Street, which turned out to be almost the same location as an ice rink was in 1891.
According to a post on the Hancock Partners website, "the original rink was located in what is now the Hancock Town Square opposite NBT Bank. The white house currently located behind NBT Bank is the Pettigill House, which originally stood in the Bank's location 180 degrees clockwise and it was the Pettigill Barn that hosted the rink each year. More than 130 years later Delaware County and Hancock Partners are bringing this history back to life for local residents by placing the ice rink back in almost the exact same location and very nearly the same size as the original which was 50x90. The Hancock Rink is 50-30, but is expandable each year and Hancock Partners is still seeking grant funds to expand it for next year and add hockey nets for local sporting teams."
According to the website, the portable rink can be set up within a few hours with two to three people. The rink will officially open Thursday, Dec. 22, with a ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m.
The rink will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. People will need to bring their own skates as there are no rentals this year, the website said. Children will skate for free, while admission for adults will be $5. The admission helps pay for the maintenance and insurance, the website said.
In addition to working with the chamber, Hancock Partners said on its website it was "looking to partner with Hallmark Movies Televisions Channel to sponsor the rink and possibly film during the 2022 holidays and winter months of 2023."
Depending on the weather, the rink will be open until Valentine's Day, when a "Sweetheart's Skate" will take place, the website said.
For a list of rules and more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p98dtfz.
