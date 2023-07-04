Hartwick President Darren Reisberg has named Bryan Gross as the college’s new vice president for enrollment management.
In his new position, Gross “will strategize to enhance the quality and diversity of the college’s enrollment management and financial aid optimization plans,” a media release said. One of his duties will be to develop partnerships locally, nationally and internationally that “strengthen the college’s position in the market and lead to positive college-going rates and enrollment outcomes.”
“Throughout his career, Bryan has demonstrated that he has the knowledge, skills, creativity and attitude to drive enrollment success,” President Darren Reisberg said in the release. “His experience will serve Hartwick extremely well as we navigate the opportunities and challenges of the increasingly complex enrollment landscape.”
Gross most recently served as vice president of revenue planning and institutional positioning at 3 Enrollment Marketing Inc., an enrollment and retention solutions and services provider. He also served as vice president for enrollment management and marketing, and as interim vice president of student affairs at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts; associate vice president of enrollment management at St. John’s University in Queens; and associate vice president of admissions, dean of admissions, and director of international admissions at the University of Bridgeport in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the release said.
“Beyond the breathtaking beauty of the campus, what attracted me to Hartwick was the bold leadership of President Reisberg,” Gross said in the release. “He and his leadership team understand what is needed to succeed in today’s competitive enrollment landscape, and I have no doubt that by working together, we will do just that. I am especially inspired by the HartLand Promise, which will allow even more deserving students to afford a Hartwick education.”
Gross is a regular presenter, contributor and researcher to articles and workshops on enrollment management, leadership and collaboration, student belonging, international student mobility and financial aid, the release said. He has been a co-principal investigator for National Science Foundation grants and has served as an executive board member and treasurer of the American International Recruitment Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.