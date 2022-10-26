A Hartwick College alumnus will discuss the war in Ukraine on Friday, Oct. 28.
Professor and Lt. Colonel Geoff Corn ’83 will outline the basic international law obligations related to how armed forces “conduct hostilities,” and discuss various criminal accountability mechanisms for suspected war crimes and the challenges associated with bringing suspected war criminals to justice, a media release said.
Russia’s war in Ukraine has once again dredged up the sad prospect of widespread war crimes, the release said. Most observers have been shocked and dismayed by the daily news of indiscriminate attacks, destruction of civilian property, and infliction of civilian casualties. World leaders and international organizations have condemned Russia not only for launching a war of aggression, but for conducting combat operations in what seems to be a complete disregard for the most basic international law obligations developed over centuries to mitigate the suffering of war.
Corn is chair of criminal law and director of the Center for Military Law and Policy at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, the release said. His teaching and scholarship focus on the law of armed conflict, national security law, criminal law and procedure, and prosecutorial ethics. Corn served in the U.S. Army for 21 years as an officer, retiring as Lieutenant Colonel. He is a distinguished fellow with the Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy; and an advisor for the Lieber Institute for Law and Land Warfare at the United States Military Academy at West Point. He earned his B.A. from Hartwick, J.D. from George Washington University, and a master of laws from the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s School.
For more information, contact Professor of Political Science Laurel Elder, Ph.D., at 607-431-4887 or elderl@hartwick.edu.
